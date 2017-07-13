When someone offers you a full day of educational programming — geared toward agents, brokers and tech experts in the real estate industry — with no obligation except to show up, learn and connect, wouldn’t you say that’s a deal of a lifetime?

It’s standard operating procedure on Tuesday, August 8, at Inman Connect San Francisco, where (for one day only) all of the programming at Agent Connect, Broker Connect and Tech Connect is absolutely free.

The day starts off with Tech Connect, where you will learn about:

Doubling your business with online leads and lead conversion tactics

Becoming your neighborhood real estate expert on Nextdoor

Using Google search and Instagram to grow your business

Tech for teams and the best CRMs

Chatbots and data-powered sphere marketing

How “instant offers” platforms work

… And more!

After lunch, regroup for Agent Connect or Broker Connect.

At Agent Connect, you’ll hear about how to elevate your business, whether you plan on staying solo or building a team. You’ll learn about:

Comebacks to common buyer and seller objections

Building and executing a hyperlocal Facebook strategy

How to go from a solo agent to a team — or to a broker

What you need to do to become a top producer and sustain growth long-term

Using Snapchat to build a personal brand

How to (finally) tackle video

… And more!

Brokers will hear from your top industry peers about what works (and what doesn’t) at your specific level of operation. You will learn about:

What the brokerage of the future looks like

How to craft the ideal agent training program

The difference between brokerage models and how they measure up

What you need to do to win the talent war

Finding new streams of revenue — or selling your brokerage for top dollar

… And more!

It’s all taking place — for free — at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square on August 8, with registration opening at 7 a.m.

You can see the whole agenda here.

Don't turn down what could be a significant gift, between the education and the networking and the partner showcase — all for free.