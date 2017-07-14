Direct mail isn’t dead – Learn the why and how to help your brokerage

Save My Spot

Everything seems to be moving online these days. More and more people are getting information and offers from mobile devices. Does this mean direct mail is dead? If you said yes, think again!

This webinar will show you how to best utilize direct mail strategies for real estate using Xpressdocs.

Key Takeaways:

Why direct mail is an essential part of the real estate marketing strategy

How direct mail can be tied with other cross-channel marketing efforts

Tools in the Xpressdocs Marketing Platform that enhance your team’s direct mail efforts

How Xpressdocs is making it easier than ever to develop and execute marketing campaigns

Save My Spot

Brought to you by Xpressdocs, a provider of everything from brand-approved direct mail, stationery, and promotional products, to easy-to-use tools for creating automated drip campaigns, marketing emails, and geo-targeted mobile ads.