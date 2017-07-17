5 questions tech-savvy leaders should ask before choosing new technology

According to Harvard Business Review, 60-70% of change initiatives fail. Is your brokerage at risk for this as well?
Brokerage tech has never been easier to acquire. But going down a digital dead-end can be costly in both resources and morale.
Asking the right questions before going all-in on new tech will help you make an informed decision on the right solution for your business, and help you manage all the aspects of the change.
Key Takeaways:
- Learn how to identify tech that will actually achieve your brokerage’s goals.
- Learn how to estimate any solution’s true, long-term costs.
- Assess what your relationship with the software’s vendor will look like down the road.
- Learn how to analyze a platform’s training and adoption process before you buy.
Brought to you by dotloop, the leading real estate transaction solution.
Comments
Related Articles
dotloop: See How Real Estate’s Only Collaborative Transaction Platform Boosts Brokerage Productivity
Everything you need to know about Zillow Instant Offers
The dotloop difference: The better way to get real estate deals done
Expect more app integrations from dotloop