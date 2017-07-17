Webinars

5 questions tech-savvy leaders should ask before choosing new technology

Sidestep the rabbit hole of broker tech that's a bad fit for your business
by Staff Writer
Today 9:06 A.M.

According to Harvard Business Review, 60-70% of change initiatives fail. Is your brokerage at risk for this as well?

Brokerage tech has never been easier to acquire. But going down a digital dead-end can be costly in both resources and morale.

Asking the right questions before going all-in on new tech will help you make an informed decision on the right solution for your business, and help you manage all the aspects of the change.

Key Takeaways:

  • Learn how to identify tech that will actually achieve your brokerage’s goals.
  • Learn how to estimate any solution’s true, long-term costs.
  • Assess what your relationship with the software’s vendor will look like down the road.
  • Learn how to analyze a platform’s training and adoption process before you buy.

