The very best real estate agents make success look easy — but anybody who’s tried to do the job knows that it’s anything but. Those top agents are handling objections, managing Facebook campaigns, exploring new social media platforms and dreaming up the next big out-of-the-box marketing scheme, and they’re doing it all with panache.

It isn’t every agent who can make it to that level of success, but many of those who have will be taking the stage and sharing their tips and tricks — dozens, if not hundreds — for reaching the top of the game. You’ll get a chance to hear them all at Agent Connect, part of the weeklong educational programming wrapped into Inman Connect San Francisco, taking place August 7 through 11 at San Francisco’s Hilton Union Square.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 8, moderators Jeff Lobb and Laura Monroe will guide agents (fresh and seasoned) through a series of sessions and panel discussions designed to reveal how top agents got where they are and how others can emulate their success.

You will learn:

How to handle objections on the fly and how to bank comebacks to common complaints

What you need to know to go live with your hyperlocal Facebook strategy

How to go from solo agent to team

What it takes to sustain long-term growth as a top-producing agent

Tactics for brainstorming fun and unusual marketing tactics that your clients will remember

When and how to take the agent-to-broker step

The secrets of relationship-building and why leveraging them is preferable to chasing leads

What to do with Snapchat this year

… and more.

The panelists and session leaders include the cream of the real estate crop, top agents and brokers who’ve run a marathon in your shoes and can help you go the extra mile, too.

If you’re serious about becoming a top-producing agent — not someday, not next year, but right now — then you’ll thank yourself for attending Agent Connect (and you’ll thank yourself even more for bringing a friend or group to help you absorb it all).

