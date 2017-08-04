The social media landscape is constantly changing with new platforms, trends, influencers … and even mo’ mentions. Learn the keys to harnessing that conversation to your advantage, whether you’re a large brand or a local real estate agent.
This webinar will show you how agents and brokerages alike can improve their social presence with the right combination of:
- Real-time reputation management
- Social listening
- Customer service
- Key team members
- Marketing feedback
Mo’ Mentions Mo’ Problems – Harnessing the Conversation on Social Media
Tuesday, August 15
10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern
Brought to you by Quicken Loans, providing world-class mortgage services for more than 31 years through speed, ease, and industry-leading technology.
Comments
Related Articles
Big data: How can you use it to find new clients to help build your business?
Use big data to efficiently generate real estate leads
What is Quicken Loans planning for real estate?
Top 10 posts from last week