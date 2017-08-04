Save My Spot

The social media landscape is constantly changing with new platforms, trends, influencers … and even mo’ mentions. Learn the keys to harnessing that conversation to your advantage, whether you’re a large brand or a local real estate agent.

This webinar will show you how agents and brokerages alike can improve their social presence with the right combination of:

Real-time reputation management

Social listening

Customer service

Key team members

Marketing feedback

Mo’ Mentions Mo’ Problems – Harnessing the Conversation on Social Media

Tuesday, August 15

10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern

Save My Spot

Brought to you by Quicken Loans, providing world-class mortgage services for more than 31 years through speed, ease, and industry-leading technology.