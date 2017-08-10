Webinars

How to build a neighborhood website that makes you money

Cultivate valuable professional relationships and generate qualified referrals
by Staff Writer
Today 7:59 P.M.

Are you serious about building a sustainable real estate business that grows year after year? If so, here’s how…

Providing an amazing digital resource that keeps homeowners up-to-date with events and businesses in their neighborhood will generate relationships and referral-based business for you.

This webinar will cover:

  • The step-by-step blueprint for how you can generate more clients and referrals with a hyper-local community website
  • All the features that make up the perfect website for your geographic farm
  • How to use the website to generate new clients
  • Live strategy session and Q&A

How to Build a Neighborhood Website That Makes You MONEY!
Thursday, August 24
10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern

Brought to you by Parkbench.com, a real estate marketing company that helps real estate professionals build their brand and business locally.