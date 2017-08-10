Are you serious about building a sustainable real estate business that grows year after year? If so, here’s how…
Providing an amazing digital resource that keeps homeowners up-to-date with events and businesses in their neighborhood will generate relationships and referral-based business for you.
This webinar will cover:
- The step-by-step blueprint for how you can generate more clients and referrals with a hyper-local community website
- All the features that make up the perfect website for your geographic farm
- How to use the website to generate new clients
- Live strategy session and Q&A
How to Build a Neighborhood Website That Makes You MONEY!
Thursday, August 24
10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern
Brought to you by Parkbench.com, a real estate marketing company that helps real estate professionals build their brand and business locally.
