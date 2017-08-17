Save My Spot

The real estate marketplace is changing, and quickly. What were once outstanding ideas may have outgrown their usefulness. But how do you know?

In this presentation, we will show you how to use resources you already have to determine your best, most profitable path forward, as well as provide you with a workbook to guide you through the changing real estate landscape.

Key Takeaways:

Discover whether the support your brokerage provides to agents is still working for them, and for the brokerage as a whole

Use metrics to understand the relationship between your agent-support costs and your brokerage’s profitability

Access resources and basic principles that will increase your productivity

Brokerage Moneyball: Trusting Data Over Your Gut

Thursday, August 31

10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern

Save My Spot

Brought to you by TRIBUS, delivering custom platforms to help brokerages best engage with their clients, agents, and staff.