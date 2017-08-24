How to build a neighborhood website that makes you money

Are you serious about building a sustainable real estate business that grows year after year? If so, here’s how…

Providing an amazing digital resource that keeps homeowners up-to-date with events and businesses in their neighborhood will generate relationships and referral-based business for you.

This webinar covers:

The step-by-step blueprint for how you can generate more clients and referrals with a hyper-local community website

All the features that make up the perfect website for your geographic farm

How to use the website to generate new clients

Live strategy session and Q&A

