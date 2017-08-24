Get Facebook referrals without annoying your friends and followers

Did you know that, according to Forbes, 78% of salespeople who are active on social media outsell their peers?
RE SocialBot is an easy-to-use marketing platform that posts custom content to your social media channels on your schedule to drive traffic to your personalized web page — keeping you top-of-mind within your social circles!
In this webinar, RE SocialBot’s Jason Lutz will show you:
- Tactics that you’ll want to implement in your social marketing strategy immediately
- How RE SocialBot helps thousands of agents and loan officers get referrals from Facebook without annoying their friends and followers
- How to stay in front of your friends and followers easily and in a way they will actually appreciate
Get Facebook Referrals Without Annoying Your Friends & Followers
Tuesday, September 5
10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern
Brought to you by RE SocialBot, real estate market content auto-posted to your social media.
Comments
Related Articles
3 ways to turn Facebook into a steady source of buyer leads
How to build a brand from scratch in 9 months
10 ICSF marketing truths that smacked me in the face
Relax, live a little: How to earn a spot at the rich table