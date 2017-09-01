Are you keeping up with tech trends in your market? Results from a recent NAR poll show that over 40% of sellers are expecting YOU to get their listing to show up on this site…
Tune in for this educational webinar to find out which one — and gain insight into conversion and retention strategies you might have been overlooking.
Key Takeaways:
- Detailed discussion on the implications of the NAR poll results
- The trick to delight more than 40% of modern sellers
- How technology can drastically reduce the amount of work it takes to keep your sellers pleased
New Study Reveals the Top Place Sellers Want Listings Promoted
Tuesday, September 12
10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern
Brought to you by Adwerx, a provider of highly targeted, easy-to-use and affordable local online advertising.
