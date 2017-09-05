Get Facebook referrals without annoying your friends and followers

Did you know that, according to Forbes, 78% of salespeople who are active on social media outsell their peers? RE SocialBot is an easy-to-use marketing platform that posts custom content to your social media channels on your schedule to drive traffic to your personalized web page
Leveraging social media for real estate is a delicate science. What you post and the way you post it might be alienating the very audience you want to draw in.
The bottom line? You stay top-of-mind!
In this webinar, RE SocialBot’s Jason Lutz shows you:
- Tactics you’ll want to immediately implement in your social marketing strategy
- How RE SocialBot helps thousands of RE pros procure Facebook referrals without annoying anyone
- How to stay in front of your friends and followers in a way they will actually appreciate
