New study reveals the top place sellers want listings promoted

Are you keeping up with tech trends in your market? Results from a recent NAR poll show that over 40% of sellers are expecting YOU to get their listing to show up on this site…

This webinar reveals the new leader along with insight into conversion and retention strategies you might have been overlooking.

Key Takeaways:

Detailed discussion on the implications of the NAR poll results

The trick to delight more than 40% of modern sellers

How technology can drastically reduce the amount of work it takes to keep your sellers pleased

NOTE: There were some technical difficulties with the audio during this webinar. We did all that we could to mitigate them but unfortunately the issues were also picked up in the webinar recording. Please pardon the inconvenience.

Brought to you by Adwerx, a provider of highly targeted, easy-to-use and affordable local online advertising.