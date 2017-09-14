offrs.com works with thousands of agents across the country to drive seller leads using a smart data, automated marketing, and innovative campaigns.
This webinar explores 10 real world examples of how offrs.com has helped agents consistently generate listings and leads through:
- Call-to-action and online lead-capture optimization
- Referral and listing generation through automated sphere marketing
- Outsourcing farming and prospecting
- And more!
10 Proven Ways to Generate Listing Leads
Tuesday, September 26
10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern
Brought to you by offrs.com, predicting future home listings using analytics and artificial intelligence, helping more than 5,000 real estate agents generate listings and grow their sphere.
Comments
Related Articles
Beyond predictive analytics: Data-powered marketing
Can the hottest marketing trends combined stir up leads?
KW announces Team Leads phase-out
Appraisal-free mortgages to slash closing times