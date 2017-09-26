10 Proven Ways to Generate Listing Leads

offrs.com works with thousands of agents across the country to drive seller leads using a smart data, automated marketing, and innovative campaigns.
This webinar explores 10 real world examples of how offrs.com has helped agents consistently generate listings and leads through:
- Call-to-action and online lead-capture optimization
- Referral and listing generation through automated sphere marketing
- Outsourcing farming and prospecting
- And more!

