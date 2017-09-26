10 Proven Ways to Generate Listing Leads

offrs.com works with thousands of agents across the country to drive seller leads using a smart data, automated marketing, and innovative campaigns.

This webinar explores 10 real world examples of how offrs.com has helped agents consistently generate listings and leads through:

Call-to-action and online lead-capture optimization

Referral and listing generation through automated sphere marketing

Outsourcing farming and prospecting

And more!

Brought to you by offrs.com, predicting future home listings using analytics and artificial intelligence, helping more than 5,000 real estate agents generate listings and grow their sphere.