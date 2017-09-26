Summer 2017 witnessed an array of real estate industry hires and promotions, and it looks like fall has the same in store. Who’s making moves? Which businesses are bringing in new blood, or creating fresh positions?

Here’s a rundown of some recent HR news across the board.

NRT Names Laura Rittenberg President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Atlanta NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company, has appointed Laura R. Rittenberg as president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Atlanta. In this position, Rittenberg will oversee the daily operations of the company’s 11 real estate offices and more than 850 affiliated sales agents and employees serving the Greater Atlanta metro. Rittenberg most recently served as the president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage on Long Island in New York with direct oversight of 13 real estate offices doing business throughout Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties. Under her direction, the company boasted more than $1.4 billion in total sales volume in 2016. She is assuming the role held by Charlotte Sears, who has chosen to retire this year. “Charlotte has made enormous contributions to our organization,” said Kate Rossi, regional executive vice president, Eastern Region of NRT. “We are thankful for her leadership and dedication to the many agents she has mentored throughout her remarkable career. We wish her much success in her future endeavors.” Opendoor Hires Jim Sexton as head of broker development IBuyer Opendoor, which makes quick offers on homes and can close in days, has welcomed former designated broker for Realty One Group Jim Sexton to the team. Sexton managed more than 2000 Valley real estate professionals over the course of his career. Jim brings Opendoor over 30 years of brokerage experience, industry leadership and accolades. During his three decades in the real estate brokerage business, Jim has been an agent, a sales manager, an office manager, owner/broker and a designated broker — all things involved in owning, running and living real estate. Over the years, he became a stat guy, watching market trends and discussing company and agent performance, which led him to Opendoor. In early 2016, he began to notice and follow Opendoor’s volume in the regional MLS. As 2017 began, the impressive growth he witnessed continued to improve, and Opendoor expanded into additional markets. As he dug deeper, Jim found that Opendoor’s goals — to eliminate the hassle, stress and risk involved in selling and buying homes; create liquidity for residential real estate; and empower the consumer with the freedom to move — are in line with his own, which is why he sought to helping Opendoor grow and expand.

Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty announces big leadership changes

One of the country’s most successful real estate companies, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, has announced two promotions, a new executive hire, and a hand off of one of its founders.

After 34 years of leadership, Managing Director Doug Rebert has decided to pass on his leadership responsibilities. Rebert has been the partner responsible for the Company’s realty division and for growing the Company’s footprint through mergers and acquisitions.

Rebert has been recognized by national real estate publications as being one of the most influential real estate executives in the country. He will remain with Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty to help out when needed and to be available to past customers, family and friends.

Rod Messick has assumed the role of Homesale’s chief operating officer. In his new role, he will continue to expand his operational responsibilities, which currently include technology, human resources, facilities management and process design.

“I am excited about being more directly involved with the success of our entire team throughout the Homesale family of companies,” said Messick.

Rick Doyle, Board member and former president of realty operations, has now has been named a managing director of the Company.

The Company also welcomed Regina Coia as its new president of realty operations, which Inman covered here.