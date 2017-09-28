SAVE MY SPOT

Join property management expert Joe Sidebotham as he dives down into rental housing market data to show you where the market is going, how these trends differ by region, and what it all means for your business and your customers, both locally and nationally.

Key Takeaways:

Get an overview of your competitive landscape

Gain insight into job and rent growth trends in your area

Key demographic data to inform your marketing strategy

Discover you next great area of business opportunity

Top Property Management Market Trends Impacting Your Business

Thursday, October 12

11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET

SAVE MY SPOT

Brought to you by AppFolio, providers of cloud-based property management software and Inman, the industry’s leading source of real estate information.