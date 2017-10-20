AgentMarketing

20 tips for marketing your brand on Instagram

Showcase your personality, and build a community
by Staff Writer
Today 2:30 A.M.

Future-Proof: Navigate Threats, Seize Opportunities at ICNY 2018 | Jan 22-26 at the Marriott Marquis, Times Square, New York

Reserve Now

Beyonce’s infamous pregnancy announcements, Taylor Swift’s make-up flowers from Kanye West, sultry stares from Selena Gomez and enough selfies from Kim Kardashian to make a book — what do all of these images have in common? They live on Instagram.

Considering that six in 10 online adults have Instagram accounts, you’ve probably seen at least one of these photos, and it may have shaped the way you perceive Instagram’s purpose.

True, most Instagram users are between the ages of 18-29 years old, but the flashy, visual platform isn’t just for celebrities or millennials.

It’s also grounds for the smart and patient entrepreneur.

And while most real estate agents and brokerages have embraced Facebook, fewer have made the jump to Instagram, which creates an opportunity for those willing to play the long game.

Agents who have made Instagram part of their long-term marketing strategy are standing out and building strong visual brands. And when it comes to building a personal brand, you can’t do much better than TaySwift and Kim K, love ’em or hate ’em.

3 essential tools that will 10X your real estate marketing
Smart landing pages, a synchronized database and automation generate results READ MORE

How can you organically market your brand on Instagram? Try the 20 tips below.

Tips To Organically Market Your Brand On Instagram