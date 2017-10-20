20 tips for marketing your brand on Instagram

Beyonce’s infamous pregnancy announcements, Taylor Swift’s make-up flowers from Kanye West, sultry stares from Selena Gomez and enough selfies from Kim Kardashian to make a book — what do all of these images have in common? They live on Instagram.

Considering that six in 10 online adults have Instagram accounts, you’ve probably seen at least one of these photos, and it may have shaped the way you perceive Instagram’s purpose.

True, most Instagram users are between the ages of 18-29 years old, but the flashy, visual platform isn’t just for celebrities or millennials.

It’s also grounds for the smart and patient entrepreneur.

And while most real estate agents and brokerages have embraced Facebook, fewer have made the jump to Instagram, which creates an opportunity for those willing to play the long game.

Agents who have made Instagram part of their long-term marketing strategy are standing out and building strong visual brands. And when it comes to building a personal brand, you can’t do much better than TaySwift and Kim K, love ’em or hate ’em.

How can you organically market your brand on Instagram? Try the 20 tips below.