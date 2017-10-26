SAVE MY SPOT

Change is constant in technology, and it seems more true given recent mergers & acquisitions activity in the real estate tech space.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss recent trends affecting the industry and distill which technologies and tools are essential for the modern real estate business.

Key Takeaways

Understand the changing landscape of RE-focused technologies

Develop criteria for evaluating RE technologies and vendors who will best serve your business needs

Learn how RE pros build out a technology stack to properly support their business

Evaluating & Assembling a Real Estate Tech Stack That

Delivers the Right Customer Experience

Thursday, November 7

10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern

