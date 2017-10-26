Watch tech developer Zain Memon guide the Inman audience through Opendoor's world of next generation technology, namely, the Raspberry Pi. While it looks small at first glance, the Raspberry PI is powered by an army of complicated technology on the back end. With this tool, anyone who is connected can tour any Opendoor home as many times as they want without needing an agent or an appointment. With a Raspberry Pi, you also get a bird's-eye view of what's going on inside the home without having people monitor cameras. Check out the video to learn more about this innovative Opendoor tech....
