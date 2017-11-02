SAVE MY SPOT

Have you ever wondered whether your property management business stands up to the competition — or what factors have helped others succeed?

The National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) and Buildium recently surveyed property managers nationwide to learn what’s working — and what’s not — in property management for the year ahead.

In this webinar, Gail Phillips, Executive Director of NARPM, and Buildium CCO Chris Litster will cover:

What growth-oriented property managers are doing differently to achieve success

Lessons you can learn & apply from these successes

Strategies that help property managers tackle challenges and take their business to the next level

How Successful Property Managers Plan to Grow in 2018

Tuesday, November 14

10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern

