9 tips to dominate video marketing

Do you hate the feeling of playing catch up? I know I do.

It’s an awful feeling — you already have a million tasks to perform every day, but then in the back of your head you also know that big picture changes are needed in your business because you’re slipping further and further behind the competition.

Ugh.

So here’s an opportunity, or a warning. It all depends on how you act on it. You can adopt video into your business now, improve your ability to connect with your audience and put yourself ahead of the curve, or you can wait and play catch up later.

The emphasis on online video content is undeniable, and it’s already begun.

Ever notice how the first things you see in your Facebook feed lately are almost all videos? That’s because Facebook altered its algorithm in 2016 specifically to encourage video. All other posts — your picture posts, your text posts, your photo albums — have been relegated to second-class-citizenship status.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for it to change back, either. Video is the future. The international IT giant Cisco estimates that video traffic will account 82 percent of all consumer internet traffic by 2021. The question then becomes: Are you willing to embrace it?

“But Tom, I’m not comfortable on camera,” you want to say. I know video can be scary for some. Most new things usually are.

But your aversion to it doesn’t change the fact that the video train is charging down the tracks. That’s why I want to share some tips to help you get started with video now.

6 videos you should be doing regularly

If you watched this #TomFerryShow, you might remember one of your weekly “Million Dollar Checklist” items was to post one to two videos every week. That might sound like a lot of content, but don’t worry, I’m going to give you topics for many of those videos right here.

How’s the market in [your city/region]?

This is a three-to-four-minute monthly informative video about what’s going on in your market. Share sales stats, tell people something interesting and point out any trends you notice. Doing this on a monthly basis will position you as the knowledge broker in your market.

[X number] mistakes to avoid when buying in [season]

Once every new season — winter, spring, summer and fall — put out a new video titled “3 Mistakes Buyers Make in Spring Markets” or “7 Mistakes to Avoid when Buying in Winter,” etc. This approach keeps your content timely and fresh and, again, positions you as the knowledge broker in your marketplace.

Home improvement tips

The single most important leading indicator of someone preparing to sell their house is making home improvements. Wouldn’t you like access to those people before they begin searching for their listing agent?

Once a month, get together with a local handyman, contractor, or other home improvement specialist and create a short home improvement video that teaches people how to fix up their homes. The topics can be big picture or very specific.

Homeowners who watch these videos will suddenly know who you are, where you work and that you’re the knowledge broker in your market. Provide that value and see how much easier it can make your business.

Team introduction videos

On a monthly basis, post a video introducing a member of your team, a partner you work with or a vendor with whom you have a strong relationship. Let your audience know who you are, show them the people you work with and demonstrate that, together, you provide world-class service to your clients.

Interview with influential community member

Once a month, post a video of you with someone who plays a significant role in the community: school principals, local business owners, city government members, prominent community leaders. This connects you to your community in many important ways and, once again, makes you the knowledge broker people will turn to when it’s time to sell their home.

Real estate behind-the-scenes

Homeowners might know you and have a vague idea of what real estate professionals do, but creating a “behind-the-scenes” video gives you a real opportunity to demonstrate the value you deliver to your clients.

Show the special things you do for sellers, how you prepare for an open house, how you overcome a difficult escrow process and the countless other things that go into being a great agent. Capitalize on people’s fascination with real estate reality shows by giving them a peek inside your operation and show how resourceful you are.

9 Bonus Tips to Make the Most of Video

Now I want to share a few quick tips I’ve learned creating videos over the years.

First of all, recognize it doesn’t have to be perfect. You’re human. People know that. Don’t prevent yourself from using video just because you can’t make it “perfect.” Make it as good as you can and run with it.

Always take lighting into account. The brighter the better.

Don’t wing it. Practice! Before you hit record or “Go Live,” practice what you’re going to say. You don’t want to sound scripted, but be prepared. The more confident you are in what you’re saying, the more effective your video will be.

For the best sound quality, invest in a lavalier microphone (wired or wireless). Believe me, it’ll make a big difference, and it’s definitely worth the expense.

Use Fiverr to create intros and outtros that give your videos an extra bump in quality and credibility — all for an incredibly inexpensive price.

Boost your videos to targeted communities.

Splice up your videos and repurpose them on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Always encourage comments and engage those who leave them. Whenever you reply to a Facebook video, it bumps that post right back up to the top of people’s news feeds — and it builds stronger relationships with people.

Leverage technology such as Livestream.com or Restream.io to “Go Live” across multiple social media platforms simultaneously.

Will you embrace it or fight it?

Remember that stat from above: 82 percent of all online traffic by 2021 will be video. That means in four years, most (if not all) of your competitors are going to have adopted video and be using it to their advantage.

If you start now, you can be way ahead of the curve and look like an industry leader. Or you can fight the video wave, resist it, and then look like a follower playing catch up. (You already told me you hate that feeling.)

Here’s the good news: None of those six video ideas I gave you should be difficult. You know this stuff already! Sure, it will take some effort to shoot them and feel comfortable in front of the camera, but growth is never comfortable. Get outside your comfort zone and go become a video leader in your market!

For more tips, videos and articles delivered direct from Tom Ferry, sign up for our VIP List.