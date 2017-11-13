Fall 2017 is witnessing an array of real estate industry hires and promotions. Who’s making moves? Which businesses are bringing in new blood, or creating fresh positions?

Here’s a rundown of some recent HR news across the board.

Charlotte Regional Realtor Association names Kimberly McMillan

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

The Charlotte Regional Realtor Association announced the recent hire of Kimberly A. McMillan as Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

In this capacity, McMillan will be responsible for promoting the professional value that Realtors bring to consumers, as well as activities and programs of the Marketing and Communications Department, which supports all functions of the association, Carolina Multiple Listing Services, Inc. (CarolinaMLS), the association’s Housing Opportunity Foundation and the Mingle School of Real Estate.

“We are delighted to welcome Kim to the Association,” said CEO Anne Marie DeCatsye. “As a proven leader in marketing, communications and public relations, Kim brings a wealth of knowledge and depth of experience spanning both public and private sectors. We were fortunate to find this level of talent and look forward to continuing our objectives of effectively marketing and communicating the needs of our members, the association, foundation, CarolinaMLS and Mingle School.”

Stan Martin promoted to Austin Board of Realtors MLS Director

The Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR) announced on October 24 that Stan Martin was promoted to Director of MLS. Stan will be responsible for heading efforts to continue driving strategic relevance and operational excellence of the MLS for ABoR in partnership with its Board of Directors.

An experienced MLS executive, Martin provides a strong combination of product management and operational expertise to ABoR, building on trusted relationships gained with both ABoR members and industry leaders, while also contributing to significant growth for the Association.

“Stan has a depth of understanding about what Central Texas Realtors need from the technology of the MLS,” Brandy Guthrie, President of the Austin Board of Realtors, said. “He knows how to deliver timely and superior service to our participants and subscribers. Under Stan’s leadership and guidance, satisfaction of the technology services our Association offers is strong. We are thrilled to see him step into the role to lead our entire MLS operation.”

Nicole Jensen named MIBOR’s VP of Business Technology

The MIBOR Realtor Association has named Nicole Jensen vice president of business technology. She is currently CEO of the Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors and MLS. Jensen will assume her role with MIBOR in mid-November.

She will manage MIBOR’s Business Support Services and administer all activities of the Broker Listing Cooperative listing service, lockbox service, Realtor Store and membership services.

Jensen has been CEO for the Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors & MLS since March of 2016. Prior to this, she served as executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln and Midlands MLS in Nebraska. Jensen began her MLS career in 1997 as an MLS administrator. Overall, she has 25 years of experience in the real estate industry having begun her real estate career as a licensee and agent support staff member.

Jensen served on the National Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee from 2011 through 2015 and will serve on the Association Executive Committee in 2018. She holds NAR’s Realtor Association Certified Executive designation and a master’s degree in Organizational Management. Jensen is a long-time member of Council of Multiple Listing Services. She is currently serving on CMLS’s MLS Certification Work Group.

Matterport Appoints CFO to Help Drive Global Expansion

Immersive media technology company Matterport announced the appointment of J.D. Fay as Chief Financial Officer. J.D. will oversee Matterport’s financial operations as the company scales to meet growing demand for its “next gen” cloud-based 3D reality capture and distribution platform. This platform makes creating and using a 3D digital model of a space incredibly easy, fast, and inexpensive.

J.D. has 19 years of experience leading financial teams in both public and private technology companies. Named “CFO of Year” in 2016 along with 10 other CFOs by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Fay is seasoned at helping companies grow from concept or first product to IPO or sale. To date he’s helped execute initial public offerings (IPO) for two companies and raised nearly $1 billion in equity and debt capital. Prior to Matterport, J.D. was Chief Financial Officer at View, Inc. J.D. holds a J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School and is an advisor to nonprofit Open Door Legal.

“This is a key hire for Matterport as we’re growing quickly and want to staff our team with high caliber experienced talent,” said Bill Brown, Matterport CEO. “J.D.’s deep experience in the technology sector, combined with his financial and legal expertise, will help us continue growing our teams and achieving our mission of enabling people to experience places without being there.”

Matterport has experienced quadruple-digit revenue growth in the past 3 years and notable market momentum including geographic expansion to EMEA and APAC and vertical market expansion beyond real estate to include AEC, travel and hospitality and others. Matterport was named the 26th fastest growing company in 2017 by Inc. Magazine and has the world’s largest VR library of real world spaces, with 3D models of over 600,000 spaces which have been visited over 250 million times.