SAVE MY SPOT

Every real estate professional NEEDS a business plan so they have a systematic and predictable way of achieving their goals. A solid plan also minimizes both the stress of business and your fear of failure.

In this webinar, best-selling author, business coach, startup advisor, and four-time entrepreneur Grant Findlay-Shirras shows you how to create a business plan that gives you structure and helps you make decisions — and all in less than 60 minutes!

This session will cover all the essentials of a robust business plan:

Goal setting

Strategic planning

Budgeting

Operations

Branding

Customer service

SPECIAL: All webinar attendees will receive Excel & Word templates to make easy work of creating a 2018 business plan!

How To Create a Complete Business Plan In 60 Minutes

Tuesday, November 28

10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern

SAVE MY SPOT

Brought to you by Parkbench.com, a real estate marketing company that helps real estate professionals build their brand and business locally.