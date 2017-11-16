dotloop Transaction Management

Dotloop is the only end-to-end real estate transaction management solution.

Dotloop replaces your standalone form creation, e-sign, and real estate systems with an all-in-one platform that empowers you to work smarter, get deals done faster, and streamline your business with real-time visibility into your transactions.

Helping real estate agents close faster and work smarter

Unlike typical platforms that are pieced together, require multiple logins, and introduce security risks, dotloop’s holistic approach to transaction management empowers agents to:

Create and edit documents

Share them with everyone involved

Communicate and collaborates

Collect electronic signatures on-the-go

Submit contracts for compliance

Securely store all paperwork in the cloud

Helping real estate brokers and team leaders move their business forward

Dotloop provides managing brokers and team leaders with the necessary tools to maximize the potential of their agents and overall business with:

Real-time visibility – with reporting tools like dotloop Charts and Report Builder, real estate leaders can effectively measure individual and business performance to make data-driven decisions.

Robust compliance – dotloop is as flexible as you need it to be with custom workflows that are built around your existing processes.

Turnkey transactions – with features like Loop Templates, brokers and team leaders empower their agents to deliver a consistent client experience that generates more referral business.

Brand tools – the ability to customize dotloop with your logo and colors means that your brand will be front and center throughout the entire transaction.

Cloud storage – minimize document storage costs and eliminate inefficiencies to save time and money.

Building a real estate ecosystem through integrations

With 35+ active integrations with other industry leaders, you can connect dotloop with the rest of your technology stack to seamlessly sync data between platforms, eliminate duplicate data entry, and further streamline the home buying and selling process.

Get started with dotloop today

Software integrations: