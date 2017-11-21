SAVE MY SPOT

Are you still managing people, transactions and data using separate (and disconnected) CRM and TMS platforms? It’s likely you’re losing 30-35% of your pipeline leads and spending more time chasing paperwork than taking care of clients.

At Loomlogic, we knew there was a better way to create visibility and accountability throughout the entire transaction process. In this webinar, join David Leal of Loomlogic for a sneak peek demonstration of our new, “4-in-one platform” that connects agents, lenders and TCs via one, easy-to-use interface.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

Never lose leads and gain visibility throughout the lender process

Manage agent teams and grow referral agent networks

Easily connect to top-performing lenders to accelerate and automate lead responses

Gain visibility from pre-approvals to closing via one centralized hub

BONUS: Everyone who signs up for the webinar receives an exclusive, 7-day free trial of Loomlogic.

Growing an Agent/Lender Team? Avoid the #1 Tech Pitfall

Tuesday, December 5

10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern

