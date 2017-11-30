SAVE MY SPOT

Never underestimate the importance of your sphere of influence in real estate — referrals are the source of an estimated 42% of your business, and an additional 24% comes from past clients themselves.

A full 2/3 of your business comes from people you know, so keeping up with them is critical.

This webinar will show you how to effectively incorporate expert referral marketing tactics into your 2018 business strategy.

Key Takeaways:

How to keep in touch with your referral network in a fraction of the time

1 trick to breathe new life into your CRM

The surprising marketing lesson real estate agents can learn from bottled water

3 Expert Tactics to Win More Referrals in 2018

Tuesday, December 12

10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern

Brought to you by Adwerx, a provider of highly targeted, easy-to-use and affordable local online advertising.