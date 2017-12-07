If you haven’t yet figured out that data is a commodity, and that real estate data in particular is one of the hottest commodities, then you’ve got some catching up to do in order to ensure you know what threats are emerging within and outside the industry and how you can best defend against them.

Data has been at the core of most of the major shifts in real estate over the past 20 years, and on Thursday afternoon, January 25 at Inman Connect New York, two experts will sit down to talk about how the keeper of real estate data — the MLS — is shifting to accommodate changes like increased connectivity and new technologies that help sort and manage the data. You can get a front-row seat to the discussion if you’re attending the weeklong Inman Connect New York conference, taking place January 22 through 26 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Moderators Marilyn Wilson of WAV Group and David Charron of Bright MLS will facilitate the conversation, which will cover:

Which data trends you absolutely must not ignore

What the real estate world would look like without any MLSs — and whether that’s a future possibility

How MLS mergers can go right (and wrong), covering the good, bad and ugly of MLS merger mania

Whether the data wars between brokers and StreetEasy in New York City has any bearing on your business (hint: it probably does!)

Which data solutions are the best fit for your business

What MLS standards are currently being used and how they’ll be streamlined in the future

How you can take advantage of the resources your MLS offers, no matter the size of your business

The threats that exist to the current MLS model and how they could potentially shake out

Whether it’s conceivable to integrate big data and artificial intelligence into the MLS — and when that could start happening

Why creating a national MLS hasn’t yet happened (and whether we even should)

… And more!

If you’re a real estate agent or broker who doesn’t understand how data is shaping your business — or if you do understand and want to learn more about how that data is managed and shared — then you won’t want to miss this afternoon of education, discussion and question-and-answer periods. It’s only happening once at Inman Connect New York, and you must register to get your seat in the room.

