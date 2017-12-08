Strength Training 2018: Nail the new year with effective planning

As the door closes on 2017, the importance of taking on 2018 with a comprehensive, ironclad business plan is huge. A plan like this will provide a systematic and predictable way of achieving your goals for the next 365.
In this webinar, you will learn how to execute your business plan to make 2018 your best year ever, including:
- How to enhance your client service
- How to be boost operational efficiency
- How to implement a representative, recognizable branding strategy
- Which tools and systems can increase your business capacity
Execution is everything, and after this webinar you will be more productive and have a more profitable business.
How to Efficiently & Effectively EXECUTE Your Business Plan
Tuesday, December 19
10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern
Brought to you by Parkbench.com, a real estate marketing company that helps real estate professionals build their brand and business locally.
