What to expect when you’re Connecting: How to save money

If it’s something the Inman community knows how to do really well, it’s get together to solve problems, learn from each other, and have fun. This is no more apparent than during the Inman Connect New York conference (January 22-26 2018), where over 5,000 attendees from 25 countries will gather to hear more than 300 speakers share their insights for 2018.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve shared with you some great picks for breakfast, lunch, and where to have an amazing dinner. But when those late afternoon sessions break and it’s time to head out to dinner with those new friends you’ve just made as part of the networking events, how do you make sure that you’re not only having an incredible meal, but not breaking the bank while doing it?
Open to all Connect attendees, and valid only in January 2018 is the “Delegate Discount Pass,” which allows you to use the following coupon codes to save money off your check at the end of the night. There’s free drinks, desserts and great savings in here, all available to you when you come to Connect in January.
Redeem the offers below by showing a printed or mobile version of the NYC & Company Delegate Discount Pass in its entirety at participating member restaurants and attractions, unless provided with a promo code for advance reservations, purchase or registration.
We hope you find this helpful!
Angus Club Steakhouse Steakhouse
135 E. 55th St. | 212.588.1585
Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée
350 W. 50th St. | 212.582.4446
20% off entire bill
321 W. 46th St. | 212.246.917
20% off entire bill
Big Daddy’s, Gramercy American New
239 Park Ave. South | 212.477.1500
20% off entire bill
Does not include tax or tip; must tip on pre-discounted items
Big Daddy’s–Upper West Side American New
2454 Broadway | 212.677.2004
20% off entire bill
Does not include tax or tip; must tip on pre-discounted items
Brazil Brazil Restaurant Brazilian
328 W. 46th St. | 212.957.4306
Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée
Millennium Hilton New York Downtown, 55 Church St. | 212.312.2000
Buy one house drink, get one 50% off
Offer refers to house liquor at Church & Dey (located on the 3rd floor)
152 E. 46th St. | 212.681.4500
Free dessert with purchase of entrée
157 E. 55th St. | 212.751.4600
Free dessert with purchase of entrée
233 W. 49th St. | 212.505.9909
Free dessert with purchase of entrée
Farmer & The Fish American New
245 Park Ave. South | 646.998.5991
20% off entire bill | Does not include tax or tip
162 Ave. A | 212.228.6900
20% off entire bill | Dinner only
Gargiulo’s Restaurant in Coney Island Italian
2911 W. 15th St. | 718.266.4891
20% off entire bill
600 Eleventh Ave. | 212.582.7940
Offers vary by vendor | Visit GothamWestMarket.com/ddp or ask at specific counters for details
Haven Rooftop Restaurant/Cocktail Lounge
Sanctuary Hotel New York, 132 W. 47th St. | 212.466.9000
20% off entire bill
127 W. 43rd St. | 212.575.5848
Free dessert with purchase of entrée
Heartland Brewery–Midtown West American
625 Eighth Ave. | 646.214.1000
Free dessert with purchase of entrée
Heartland Brewery & Chop House–Times Square American
127 W. 43rd St. | 646.366.0235
Free dessert with purchase of entrée
Heartland Brewery & Rotisserie–Empire State Building American
350 Fifth Ave. | 212.563.3433
Free dessert with purchase of entrée
New York Times Building, 231 W. 40th St. | 212.354.2195
20% off entire bill
Cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, promotional meal deals or NYC Restaurant Week menus; excludes tax and gratuity
70 W. 36th St. | 212.913.0533
Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée
Cannot be combined with any other offers
Sky Room Times Square Cocktail Lounge
330 W. 40th St. | 212.380.1195
Buy one drink, get one 50% off
Cannot be combined with another offer. Please call ahead for availability and dress code. Valid only before 10pm. One-time use only. Can only be used on items $15 or less.
Tarallucci e Vino NoMad Italian
44 E. 28th St. | 212.779.1100
Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée
House-selected wine
Tarallucci e Vino Union Square Italian
15 E. 18th St. | 212.228.5400
Free glass of wine with purchase of entrée
House-selected wine
Tender Steak & Sushi Restaurant Steakhouse/Sushi
Sanctuary Hotel New York, 130 W. 47th St. | 212.514.6000
20% off entire bill
11 Fulton St. | 212.776.8273
20% off entire bill
Not valid on happy hour items or combined with any other promotion or specialty menu
The Wright American New
1071 Fifth Ave. | 212.427.5690
Free dessert with purchase of entrée
We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone in January at Inman Connect New York, and we hope to see you out and about during the networking lunches of the conference at some (or maybe perhaps all) of these great spots. We’ll keep you posted as to more great tips and recommendations each week in the run-up to the event, and feel free to add some more for us in Coast To Coast on Facebook if we’re missing anything.
