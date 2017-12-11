Brokerages know how hard it is to optimize their digital marketing efforts and to support those of their agents. TorchX’s powerful platform solves this pain point in one system.

The TorchX platform gives brokerages and their agents sleek, mobile- and SEO-optimized websites, an integrated CRM with automated follow-up features and expert lead generation support.

A division of digital marketing firm Web.com and a certified Google Premier Partner, TorchX leverages deep SEO and search engine marketing expertise to drive both organic and paid traffic to its clients’ sites. (Companies earn Google Premier Partner status by advanced training and receiving certification from Google.) TorchX touts clickthrough rates, costs per click and lead conversion rates that trump industry averages.

TorchX’s platform and service primarily does two things: it attracts quality homebuyer traffic to a client-branded TorchX website and helps nurture those leads with a powerful CRM that facilitates automated follow-up. Brokerages and agents know that nurturing leads with efficiency is a critical component of running a modern real estate business.

Key features of the TorchX platform:

Centralizes broker and agent digital tools into one platform.

Advanced lead generation through search engine marketing managed by TorchX pros.

Mobile-responsive, search engine-optimized website built to convert visitors into leads.

Integrated CRM that tracks lead behavior, automates follow-up and facilitates email and text message marketing designed to convert leads into clients.

Dashboards that help brokerages track agent activity, which facilitates training and accountability.

Mobile-responsive and search engine-optimized, TorchX broker and agent websites are designed to convert visitors into registered leads. The sites feature keyword- and map-based search and hyperlocal pages at the county, city and neighborhood level that include market stats, maps and school ratings.

When leads register on a TorchX site, they receive an automated text message and email from the agent and funnel into an integrated CRM that records all the activity leads do on the website. The CRM builds lead profiles that include an overview of how leads came to the site and what they’ve searched for as well as all email communication between agents and leads. Agents can also have the system automatically pull in leads they generate from other sources such as Zillow Group and realtor.com.

The CRM includes a host of automated lead-follow-up features including email marketing with pre-populated templates that brokers and agents can customize. TorchX automatically sets leads up on email listing alerts that match the searches they save.

Managing a big contact database can be overwhelming, so TorchX has tools that help agents surface those whose behavior indicates that they may be ready to transact. Agents can set filters in the CRM that surface leads based on certain attributes and site behavior. For example, they can conduct a search for all leads who have registered over 90 days ago but have been active on the site in the last week.

Brokerages can also leverage the TorchX dashboard to monitor agent activity and performance. This helps them coach agents around lead-conversion best practices and provides a system for accountability, a critical ability for the digital marketing age.

TorchX is a preferred marketing vendor of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, RE/MAX and real estate coaching firm Corcoran Consulting.

To learn more about establishing an effective digital presence with a all-in-one platform, visit TorchX to set up a demo or watch this video:



