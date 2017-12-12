Sydney and Kenny Blumstein will present at Inman Connect New York as part of Agent Connect on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Their session is entitled, “Anatomy of a team: family style, how it works.”

We’re really excited to have you joining us as a speaker for Inman Connect New York, but tell us a little more about yourself. How did you arrive in your current role?

Our team began with Meris Blumstein when she was a receptionist at Corcoran in 1991. She quickly became a star agent and added Kenny Blumstein to her team. As their business and positive reputation grew, they welcomed Cole and me to the team after we graduated from college.

We were thrilled to join, proud to be part of such a wonderful organization and happy to spend such special and unique time with our parents as adults.

Now we are a super team of nine, including other talented agents who we connected with throughout life!

Tell us a little more about your session, what kinds of things will you be talking about in January?

Our topic is, “Anatomy of a team: family style, how it works.”

Honesty is a shockingly rare trait in this business, and we are proud to possess it. We want to talk about why our hallmarks — communication and listening — are so imperative to our success.

We built our business on positive personal referrals from satisfied clients and customers over the past 25 years. We are proud to be among the top agents in the city and know we arrived here because of hard work and kindness (and we’ve had fun every step of the way).

Additionally, we trust our team and our referrals, so we are proud to be part of a larger network of high quality professionals who we call our “extended team!”

What does a typical day look like for you?

In real estate, we are lucky enough not to have a “typical” day! We spend every single day differently depending on our current properties or clients.

I think we all love that we are not tied to a desk — we are moving and shaking, and showing an apartment is just as key to our success as attending an art fair.

We want to represent the wonderful New York lifestyle and create awareness for people in this amazing city.

What do you think the biggest challenges facing the real estate industry are at the moment?

The uncertainty of the tax plan and its impact on the market, the inevitable shift in the success of the market (we tend to have six-year cycles of climbing and then crash or boom and bust).

Since we have been in recovery from the Great Recession and prices climbed to ridiculous highs, we feel that price adjustment has already begun and we see it across the market. The only space it hasn’t touched yet is the market under $1 million as first-time homebuyers remain motivated by low interest rates.

We feel the innovation of StreetEasy and other information sharing platforms is key, and we hope for a continued movement towards transparency of information and broker accountability in 2018.

2018’s shaping up to be a really exciting year, and as we look ahead, what are your hopes for the next 12 months, and what will you be working on?

We are looking forward to focusing on education in 2018 and working in a cooler, more focused market.

Our team will be pushing out tons of free information to make sure all consumers in the market are better versed in the complicated elements of real estate and working with high-quality brokers and sales professionals.

Want to connect with Sydney? You can find her online, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Email Matthew Shadbolt.