Dick Costolo appears at Inman Connect New York (Jan. 22-26, 2018, Marriott Marquis Hotel, Times Square) presenting his general session talk “Fitness & (280) Character(s): The Future of Wellness & Social Media.”

When you’ve helped build one of the biggest social media platforms in the world (Twitter) and run it as CEO for six years (after having already spent some time as COO) — what’s your next move?

For Dick Costolo, the answer was “make health more fun.” After leaving Twitter in 2015, he started work on a new project, Chorus, which is currently in testing with a handful of fitness coaches and small groups.

He’ll be discussing the future of wellness and social media — which might sound counterintuitive, but the point of Chorus is to create a community of people who are committed to living healthier lifestyles with an app that inspires users to commit some of the 168 hours in a week to sweating and eating the broccoli.

In practice, that means that Costolo’s team built an app that tackles various facets of wellness — not just exercise, but also nutrition and mental well-being — and uses social competition and accountability to encourage users to change their daily behaviors, forming better habits.

It’s designed to be a one-stop shop for your wellness needs so you can stay motivated (with friends) to take better care of your body and mind, sharing your accomplishments and challenging each other to do even better tomorrow.

Costolo will talk about his journey from Twitter to Chorus and how he’s envisioning a world where social media connects people for the greater good, inspiring them to do what’s right for themselves so they can be present for friends, loved ones — and clients. He’ll explain what he’s building and how you can use it to better your life only at Inman Connect New York.

