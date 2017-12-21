Connect the Speakers: Amy Bohutinsky on the American Dream

Amy Bohutinsky appears at Inman Connect New York (Jan. 22-26, 2018, Marriott Marquis Hotel, Times Square) presenting her general session talk “The American Dream Isn’t Dead Yet.”

Whether you think Zillow is good or bad for real estate agents, there’s no denying that the tech company has revolutionized the industry in at least one big way: It’s given unprecedented access to listing and property information directly to consumers.

But what are those consumers doing with that information? Are millennials going to be buying homes in droves at any point in the near future — or are they wary of taking that plunge after living through the Great Recession and partaking of the newly emerged “sharing economy”?

Amy Bohutinksy will give her take on what’s become of the American Dream; she began her career at Zillow as one of the very first employees in the company’s 2005 pre-launch days. She was named Chief Marketing Officer in March 2011; in August 2015, she became the COO and is now in charge of brand strategy and marketing for all the companies under the Zillow Group umbrella, personally steering growth, marketing and consumer care at Zillow.

In previous appearances on stage at Inman Connect, Bohutinsky has revealed proprietary data from Zillow Group consumer and industry studies, giving attendees a rundown on what the company’s research is discovering and explaining how Zillow Group’s mission is shaping the technologies it builds and the new platforms it explores.

You can't afford to ignore Zillow — your customers certainly aren't! — and if you want to know where the giant is steering its ship, make sure you're in the audience when Bohutinsky takes the main stage to talk about how Zillow sees the American Dream (and what you should do as a result).

