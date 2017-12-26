Real estate professionals are well aware that the services they provide are critical to their clients — but the challenges inherent in the job seem to get more acute every year. Between would-be disruptors trying to muscle in on agent commissions to the difficulty of differentiating a single agent’s business in the busy world we live in, agents still have to do the hard work of managing real estate transactions while provide stellar customer service.

That’s why it pays off to learn from your peers in the business, those in other markets (or your own) who are figuring it out on the fly and willing to share what they know so everyone can benefit. On Tuesday January 23rd at Agent Connect, part of the weeklong programming at Inman Connect New York (January 22 through 26 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square), top agents will take the stage to talk about how they’re differentiating and thriving in the increasingly crowded real estate space.

Speakers and panelists will cover a variety of topics, and hot-seat coaches will also take the stage to tackle problems right then and there. You will learn:

What threats and opportunities you need to keep an eye on for the next 12 months

How agents have taken an enterprise view of their businesses to drive growth

Where Facebook fits into your real estate equation and what the social media powerhouse has planned

About how you can grow your social media strategy using Facebook and Instagram

What makes a team different — a ground-up analysis of “family style” real estate

How to create and execute a stellar lead magnet

Which eight steps you need to take to get from lead to paycheck

What superior customer service can do for your agent profile

About real estate apps you need to install on your phone — now

How to convert online leads from the biggest portals in the business

What a day in the life of a hustling agent really looks like

… And more!

There are plenty of obstacles to becoming the best real estate agent you can possibly be — don’t make lack of knowledge and education one of them. Head to Inman Connect New York and arm yourself with tips, techniques and tactics from the best of the best.

