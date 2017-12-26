Being a real estate broker is the best job in the world, but carries some of the biggest challenges — from how to manage, hire and release agents effectively, to whether and how you should be working with up-and-coming technology platforms. Your attention gets pulled in a thousand different directions at once just keeping your daily business afloat, and finding time to strategize at a higher level can seem impossible.

That’s why spending the afternoon at Broker Connect on Tuesday January 23rd is a smart move for any broker who wants to shore up a real estate business that can weather any storms looming on the horizon. It’s part of a week of programming at Inman Connect New York, taking place January 22 through 26 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Register now

The panelists and speakers are all brokers and real estate experts who have walked in your shoes and can shine light on opportunities you haven’t yet found while warning you of challenges you might not be taking seriously. You will learn:

Which real estate trends you are ignoring at your peril

What you need to know about brand loyalty and how to defend and nurture your reputation

How you can partner with disrupters to piggyback on their success

Whether it’s feasible to move your IT infrastructure to Facebook, Slack and other platforms

Which strategies will actually help your company grow

How to build a diversified revenue strategy so you’re not relying on a single source of income

Where, how and what to invest in your brokerage’s growth

… And more!

Hot-seat coaching sessions will take audience problems to the stage and solve them in real time, and the breadth and depth of experience available to attendees can’t be matched anywhere else. These are your peers and they’re speaking your language, and if you really intend to build a business and a brand that stands the test of time, then you can’t afford to miss their insights.

Register now