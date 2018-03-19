ReferralExchange Real Estate Referral Service

Your referral business is bigger than you think.

Create new referral income from leads outside of your preferred price point, property type or area with ReferralExchange.

ReferralExchange is the premier agent-to-agent and consumer-direct referral network in the real estate industry. We match your clients with 3 top agents, manage the entire process, and pay you up to a 25% referral fee.

Place any lead that’s not your ideal fit into ReferralExchange in less than 5 minutes.

Our advanced data science uses complex algorithms to match your leads with 3 agents from our nationwide network of 24,000 top-performers.

Our client service team handles all of the referral agreements, paperwork, tracking, follow-up and accounting.

“It’s a great way to take care of our clients in a professional manner. We have found that the agents are top notch

and it’s very little work to send the referral over – it’s super easy.”

– Greg & Wanda, Palos Park, IL

Get a Free Consultation Today!