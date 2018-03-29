Successful agent Cyndi Lesinski admits she has always been one of those people with "one foot out the door" of her brokerage. But in her current position with JohnHart Real Estate, a firm with 277 agents and 50 staff members in Los Angeles launched in 2009, Lesinski plans to stick around because she has seen her transaction sides double from 28 in her first year with the company to 56, thanks to a set of systems supporting the brokerage's agents. The team leader is especially attached to her "agent liaison," a licensed staff member who directs the transaction and all communication with support staff and has become a secret weapon of sorts to boosting productivity at JohnHart. An agent liaison is not to be confused with a transaction coordinator, said Lesinski. "The transaction coordinator will tell you, 'you are missing thi's -- my agent liaison takes care of the missing piece," Lesinski said, explaining the difference. With her extra free time, she can be out prospecti...
- A broker-owner in LA has added an extra layer of management to take the minutiae of transactions out of agents' hands, and it's leading to higher productivity.
