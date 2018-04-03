Enter to Win a Free Ticket to ICSF18

Our good friends at Offrs.com know a thing or two about how to generate leads and grow your business. They’re passionate about getting smart with data, saving time through automation, and have helped thousands of agents all over the country get more listings.

Like us here at Inman, they believe that we should all be working Faster. Better. Together.

That’s why this July at Inman Connect San Francisco, Inman and Offrs are teaming up to help educate agents and brokers on the best practices and new technologies that will transform your business in 2018 and beyond.

We’re offering a free all-access ticket to ICSF18 to a lucky reader.

To enter, just fill out the fields below and click submit. At midnight this Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018, the contest will end and we’ll randomly select a winner from all the entries.*

Good luck and we hope to see you soon in San Francisco!

