3 marketing mavericks who are killin’ it in real estate

If you take 100 real estate agents and look at their marketing plans, 99 seem to be cut from the same cloth. It’s that unique one who stands out from the rest. I took a look around the country, and these three agents caught my eye with their out-of-the-box marketing ideas. The Cape House Martini I started on the East Coast with Katie Ahern Clancy, who dubs herself the "Chief House Hawker," and manages The Cape House at William Raveis RE in Massachusetts. She has a variety of marketing differentiation ideas she uses such as a monthly dog walk or Townie Starter Pack for owners who are new to the area — but having a drink named after her team in her local bar is a favorite marketing strategy of mine. The story of The Cape House Martini is a fun one. “We started going into the bar next to our office after work every time we had a closing to celebrate,” Ahern Clancy said. “And we started going quite a bit, a few times a week.” On one such trip, it was decided t...