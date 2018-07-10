Dotloop CEO Austin Allison to step down at the end of 2018

The Zillow Group-owned real estate transaction management firm will begin search for successor immediately
Austin Allison, the CEO and co-founder of the cloud-based real estate transaction management system dotloop is stepping down at the end of the year, the executive announced Tuesday, in a blogpost.