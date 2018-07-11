SetSchedule RE Data & Practice Management

SetSchedule delivers the right opportunities, appointments, and valuable insights to close the deal.

SetSchedule is the technology innovator revolutionizing real-estate business development by filling Realtors’ calendars with a targeted stream of real, interested local buyer and sellers, not a list of leads.

SetSchedule is the first and only real estate marketplace that connects home-shoppers, buyers and sellers with real estate pros ON DEMAND!

The multi-patented matching engine leverages:

AI-powered predictive data

Insider market insights

Automated marketing software tools

Get started today