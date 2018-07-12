Upcall Call Outsourcing & Lead Qualification

Upcall is the #1 solution to qualify and nurture your real estate leads over the phone, 24/7.

Upcall’s software is easy to use, it makes it seamless to import your files and connect to your lead sources (we integrate with +1000 tools including most CRM).

Clients can customize their own scripts and questions they want to get answers to. Upcall’s network of US professionals will immediately call and follow-up with leads and you can track results in realtime on your own Upcall dashboard.

Key integrations: Upcall integrates with over 1000 tools, including most CRM and lead generation tools, as well as via API.