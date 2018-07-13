Stilio Real Estate Photography Network

Stilio gives agents and brokers a single source of professional photography at the national level.

Stilio is an online marketplace for real estate photography. Agents can search the nationwide Stilio network to find local real estate photographers who offer a range of products, at varying

prices. Brokers can integrate Stilio into their offering to their agents, and agents can

easily find photographers that fit any of their listing needs – whether it’s price, product, location or turnaround.

How does it work?

Agents insert their listing address on Stilio.com and are presented with a list of vetted, professional real estate photographers who are available to do the shoot. By clicking through

the profiles of the photographers, agents are able to view photographers portfolios, equipment, products, and pricing. When they find a photographer they like, they can book them directly

through Stilio. Agents are also able to add on Stilio products, like virtual twilight and listing teasers. The photographer will complete the shoot and upload the photos to Stilio’s system.

Stilio edits the products and delivers them (plus a free virtual tour) to the agent within 12 hours.

At the time of delivery, the agent is automatically billed through Stilio’s secure payment system, and Stilio pays the photographer. Agents are able to access all of their orders, invoices, and

products within their Stilio account.

Primary Benefits:

High quality, professional editing

Vetted, professional photographers

Secure payment processing

Easy online ordering

Ability to choose photographers based on need

Available nationwide

Fast turnaround

Free virtual tour

Many products – including drone, 3D tours, floor plans, video and more!

Free to sign up and no subscription (only $5 transaction fee on completed orders)

Stilio’s sophisticated technology platform enables agents to enjoy a secure, reliable photography experience, while also giving them the ability to choose a photographer that fits their specific listing needs. Agents can trust that Stilio will provide high quality products, executed by true professionals.

