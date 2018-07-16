Market Leader Business Suite is real estate’s scalable end-to-end solution for teams and brokerages of any size.

Distinguish and strengthen your brand with the flexibility of Business Suite while leveraging the power of automation tools to take your agents to the next level.

Market Leader Business Suite comes complete with:

Powerful lead-generating, fully-featured IDX website and associated websites for each of your agents

Robust CRM with analytics, customized lead-routing and lead tracking

Accountability and performance tracking

Fully-featured marketing automation suite with custom branding, multi-channel campaigns, listing-marketing automation with MLS integration, thousands of professionally-designed

templates and up-to-date evergreen content

Manage and route all your leads in one place with our Lead Stream technology that integrates with over 25 lead sources

Supplement your pipeline with Market Leader leads products – get a guaranteed number of exclusive leads every month

Dedicated account management from implementation to leveraging system tools for accelerated growth

Training resources for in-depth real estate strategy to help all of your agents reach their potential – Because when your agents grow, you grow

Exclusive access to the Million Dollar Pipeline Program, Market Leader’s series of courses designed to help agents generate, engage, and convert leads

Visit www.marketleader.com to learn more today.