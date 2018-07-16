WolfNet Modern IDX Property Search with Lead Generation

WolfNet Technologies is a leading real estate technology pioneer empowering many of real estate’s most trusted brands with:

Responsive IDX modern property search

Beautiful lead-generating agent and broker websites

Standardized MLS data.

WolfNet is known for its unmatched customer support team that’s fun, highly skilled and available. For more than 20 years, WolfNet has been ­­­helping real estate franchises, brokerages, teams, agents and real estate technology providers lead the pack. Together WolfNet inspires creative solutions to make businesses thrive throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Learn more at wolfnet.com