Amarki Marketing Simplified

Amarki transforms how the real estate industry manages marketing for franchises, brokerages, and agents.

Amarki was conceived as an artificial intelligence marketing platform, which connects your existing applications and dynamically pulls the data you’ve selected to automate your marketing processes.

The MLS and popular listings services provide a unique benefit with the Amarki platform. Amarki is able to pull all relevant property data from the MLS and other listing services. Then, using that data, craft marketing materials and campaigns for agents to leverage. Simply review, approve, and within no time you’ve positioned yourself for success in your market.

Amarki is not a competitor. We simply automate everything using your existing applications and information. Any time there is a new application that innovates or improves an aspect of your marketing campaign, we merely add an integration, continuously expanding what you can accomplish through Amarki. As technology continues to improve, standalone applications fall behind. This is one of the major advantages of Amarki. Our application is built on managing the latest applications with ease, so agents can always have the most powerful tools in their marketing toolkit.

Key Features:

Automated Marketing Campaigns

Mobile & Desktop Compatability

Social Media Integrations

Customized Templates

Template Uploads

CRM Integrations

Mailing Lists

Every Door Direct Mailers

Revenue Sharing

High Quality Print Services

Downloadable Products

Listing Services Integrations

Constantly Expanding Integration List

Visit www.amarki.com to learn more