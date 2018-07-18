Chime Complete Real Estate Business Solutions

Chime is the world’s smartest real estate platform.

Chime Technologies offers the real estate professional a full suite of integrated online and offline sales acceleration products and services — the smartest business-growth tools available for high-performing brokers and their star agents.

From Chime’s mobile-first, all-in-one CRM real estate business development platform, to IDX, buyer and seller lead generation and nurture tools, easy communications systems, lead distribution, tracking and reporting — to our GeographicFarm direct mail brand empowerment and multivariate social marketing platform powered by Chime, we can help you and your team make their mark on the ground while converting leads gathered from the virtual world.

We built our data-driven, multi-platform real estate tools from the agent and broker perspective — satisfying actual needs through intelligent development. We’re guided by three essential principles:

Real estate is a unique business with unique needs;

Agents and brokers thrive when they can grow their business by working directly with people;

If a tool will save agents and brokers time and money while improving lead conversion, we can build it.

The Chime Technologies development team is constantly evolving the tools to meet the specific demands of successful agents and brokers, and expanding the product suite to provide greater universal application for all real estate professionals. From CRM to direct mail, from hello to escrow.

Because Chime is mobile-first, it’s got everything you need to run your successful real estate business, all in one place, yet ready to go everywhere. Ditch the desk and get back out there with your whole business platform in your pocket.

Get started with Chime today

Key Integrations: