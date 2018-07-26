HeyZipper Smart Assistant for Real Estate Professionals

HeyZipper is a smart assistant designed for real estate agents. Working for you, giving you back the time to focus on clients.

Using your voice to take notes, schedule meetings, find properties, call contacts and more, HeyZipper is part of the ZipperAgent Platform, an all-in-one solution for sales, marketing, and transactions.

We are real estate professionals who want to make a difference. We have been working years, and we know the pain points of agents, brokers and all real estate professionals.

That is why we created ZipperAgent, the all-in-one solution for real estate professionals. A platform designed exclusively for real estate and to solve all the problems that we have encountered in our careers and on a daily basis.

Key features of ZipperAgent:

SocialCRM: our proprietary technology gives you valuable insights about your leads, helping you to close deals

IDX-customizable websites

SEO & mobile friendly, capture & nurture leads with our lead generation services, workflows and more

Discover everything HeyZipper can do for you