imbrex: Own Your Data

imbrex is the first global real estate marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain

imbrex is the global MLS that rewards users for contributing listings and incentivizes the community for curating the platform. It’s built on the Ethereum blockchain and because of its decentralized design, users maintain control of their data.

imbrex offers the first cost-effective approach to listing exposure and accessibility, where users worldwide can search, view, and get compensated for listing data. imbrex’s launch marks a historical moment for the global real estate industry. This new decentralized storage model will give agents, firms and organizations the ability to move data between imbrex, their websites, CRM systems and other third party applications with virtually no friction and with absolute ownership of their data.

As part of the launch, imbrex is proud to include more than 2,200 nationwide listings from Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL).

Access imbrex’s live application today and should you have any questions, please reach out to support@imbrex.io

Key Integrations: imbrex is RESO-compliant