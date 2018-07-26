planetRE Lead To Deals Solution

planetRE provides a valuable lead generation service to brokers and agents to generate highly targeted leads with their own branding.

Consumers have shifted to the internet to buy and sell homes a decade ago. Due to highly competitive nature of acquiring leads it is imperative that agent services and their digital advertisement is differentiated.

Many agents buy a lot of common denominator leads from portals and experience low quality and inherited paranoia of lead recycling.

planetRE offers differentiated and exclusive lead generation service to every agent to drive targeted online traffic to your own website and/or an optimized lead site.

These high performance sites are mobile responsive with a top score for lead conversion and retention much higher than national average.

While all market products offer conventional mundane bedroom bath search, this new patent pending millennium property search triangulates commute, schools, mortgage affordability and variety of user specified lifestyle choices to let seek a handful of dream homes instead of an ocean of irrelevant search results.

Consumer save time without any back and forth search iteration. The property detail pages are baked with high quality information on schools and its ratings, commute time figures for buyers and their spouses, demographics, solar friendliness and utility costs to live in that home.

Backed with a patented smart CRM, agents can follow up and incubate leads with high degree of success tracking all lead behavior with relevant alerts and deep analytics on communication, actions, campaigns and agent accountability.

planetRE is the only CRM integrating social channels, email , texting and telephony to allow multi channel communication with the modern consumer, enabling convergence of agent and client.

Key Integrations: MLS, Mandrill and Twilio (for CRM)